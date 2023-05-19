Missouri State Highway Patrol offering free boat inspections to kick off Safe Boating Week

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is offering free boating inspections across the state on Saturday, May 20, to kick off Safe Boating Week.

Some of the areas in the Ozarks that will be offering free boating inspections include:

Stockton Lake:

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

State Park Marina Boat Ramp

19100 South Highway 215 (then follow signs to the marina)

Dadeville, Mo.

Pomme de Terre Lake

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hermitage Boat Ramp

23697 County Road 218

Hermitage, Mo.

Table Rock Lake

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

State Park Marina Boat Ramp

380 State Park Marina Road

Branson, Mo.

Elk River

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Cowskin Access

Missouri Highway 43 and Langley Road

McDonald County, Mo.

Boating inspections are a simple way to make sure your boat is up to code for the summer. They check a variety of required things on your boat, such as life jackets, sounding devices, and fire extinguishers.

Sergeant Michael McClure with Troop D of the Highway Patrol says these courtesy inspections are a great way to get your boat ready for the boating months.

“They give people an opportunity at their request to arrive at these locations typically state park marinas, bring their boats, get them ready for the main or initial holiday for the summer, kick off the boating, and it allows the owner of the boat to have their equipment that’s required by law to be inspected,” said McClure.

These boating inspections aren’t required but are important to make sure your boat is up to code with what the Highway Patrol requires on boats. McClure says they’re especially important because boats are so easily exposed to the elements.

“A boat is kind of different in the respects of the equipment that’s required and the fact that they are in the environment in a harsh way at times with the sun beating down, U.V. rays,” said McClure.

If you can’t make it out to Saturday’s boat inspections, don’t worry. McClure says you can contact the Highway Patrol at any time to schedule a courtesy boat inspection and make sure your boat is ready to go.

