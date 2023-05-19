Neighbors and developer weigh in on University Heights project changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The developers of the controversial University Heights project want the Springfield city council to send the project back to Springfield planning and zoning again. This comes after changes to the project.

City Council will be asked on Monday to send it back to planning and zoning.

Neighbor Donna Hemann said these additions aren’t new and want a vote already.

“I think his perception of what is different, is inaccurate,” said Hemann.

Developer Ralph Duda said he has been upfront with neighbors.

“We’re not lying about anything,” said Hemann. “There’s a group of neighbors that are continuing to say that we’re dishonest people when we’re not.”

According to a news release from the city, the development would be lowered from 75 to 55 feet. There will be a masonry wall instead of a fence and dozens of evergreen trees with be planted between the businesses and homes.

Duda said he wants to reason with neighbors.

“The passion that they have is admirable, and we’re trying our best to accommodate their needs,” said Duda. “But the writing’s on the wall, that corner is going to continue to deteriorate if nothing gets developed there.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended against a zoning change in April. Neighbors Hemann and Ashton Lewis told me these proposed changes aren’t new.

“They’re in the 3-D rendering, so it’s important, obviously, just based on the fact that saying something has changed when it’s not,” said Hemann.

“Their story has never changed,” said Lewis. “They they’ve never made any concessions. They’ve never spoken to neighbors.”

Neighbors said the new changes were already proposed in previous meetings or in renderings.

Duda said he’d already told dozens of neighbors about the proposed changes hoping they could meet eye to eye.

“If we say, we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it, and we’re proving that we’re doing it,” said Duda. “We’re continuing to go down this path and delay delay delay to get it right. And we really want the neighborhoods buy-in.”

Everyone we spoke with wants this resolved one way or another.

“We’re trying to give love to the neighbors that are respectful and that are listening to us, and we’re listening to them,” said Duda. “You can see that we’re making progress.”

“I don’t want commercial here, because all of our properties are zoned residential,” said Lewis.

“It would be impossible to argue that there are any substantive changes that would warrant Planning and Zoning hearing this again, it’s time for it to be voted on by city council,” said Hemann.

Duda said he admires the neighbor’s passion and wants to help craft something they accept.

These issues will be talked about in next Monday’s city council meeting, May 22.

