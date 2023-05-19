Nixa’s kick-off to summer festival, Sucker Days, offers several activities to satisfy packed crowds

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - One of the area’s longest-running festivals kicks off Friday in Nixa.

Sucker Days has been an annual event since 1957. Nearly 100 arts and craft vendors will be on hand, along with more than a dozen food trucks.

And entertainment like children’s carnival rides, live music, and of course the fish fry Saturday. If you’ve never been to Sucker Days, organizers encourage you to come check it out this weekend.

“It’s free for everybody to attend. if they just want to come and get the feel for their first year, they’ll be pretty amazed. the street will be packed full of people and they can start enjoying it tonight. the parade starts at 6 p.m., and then, of course, we start back up tomorrow right at 9 a.m.,” says Chief Ambassador Summer Lampe.

The fish fry starts at noon tomorrow. Other attractions include pro wrestling, a dog show, and a corn hole tournament. Learn more about Sucker Days here.

