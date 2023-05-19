One still in critical condition after two-car crash near Bolivar injured six people

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Bolivar police say one person is still in the hospital in critical condition after a two-car crash on Highway 13 near Bolivar last weekend.

According to a news release from the City of Bolivar, the crash occurred on Sunday, May 14 at the intersection of Highway 13 and E. 490th Road around noon.

A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a man from Humansville, was turning west on E. 490th crossing Highway 13 when his truck was hit by a Chrysler Pacifica van driving south. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is still in critical condition.

There were five people in the van including three children ages 6, 5, and 1, all from Bolivar. According to the release, everyone in the van suffered severe to moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital. Police say there could also not determine the identity of the driver of the van on scene because of the extent of the injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

