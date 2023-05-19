The Place: More than a Mattress
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Beautyrest is partnering with FosterAdpot Connect for the More than a Mattress campaign. There has been a huge need for mattresses for youth that are in adoptive care. Every month there is an increase in need. If you want to get involved make a donation today at fosteradopt.org.
