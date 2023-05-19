Taney County community mourns death of prosecutor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many in southwest Missouri are mourning the death of Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William ‘Dub’ Duston. Duston passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 49 years old.

County leaders announced his death, writing Mr. Duston served Taney County with passion and dedication.

Duston graduated high school in Branson. Duston’s family has lived in Taney County for four generations.

County residents elected him as Taney County prosecuting attorney in 2018.

