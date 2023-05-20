Athlete of the Week: Angel Dickerson, Camdenton track

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Camdenton senior Angel Dickerson is having a record-setting career for the Lakers and is chasing down more history as the finish line of his career nears.

Dickerson has always been goal oriented in the 100-meter dash, “9th grade was going to be 11.30, 10th grade was a 10.90, 11th grade was a 10.60, this year is a 10.30,” Angel said.

Those times have given the senior something to chase in the 100-meter dash, especially because Angel doesn’t usually chase any other runners.

“I need a push, I love challenges, they push me way more,” he said.

Those challenges have pushed him to record one of the fastest 100-meter times in the state.

“A lot of speed is natural, and he looks like a natural runner. He’s got great stride length and great knee lift,” said Camdenton track coach Nick Bruck.

