Benton County Man Arrested on Murder Charges

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for the death of his girlfriend.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home in Warsaw on May 18th when two women called and said that their friend had been missing since May 15th. When deputies arrived, they found a body wrapped in a blanket and trash bags. The body was examined by the Jackson County Medical Examiner and was identified as 57-year-old Lori Beth Finlay. The report stated that she had been shot multiple times.

Deputies later found and arrested 54-year-old Robert Ashley Peterson. He is currently being charged with 1st Degree Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence and is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

