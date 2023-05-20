Benton County Man Arrested on Murder Charges

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for the death of his girlfriend.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home in Warsaw on May 18th when two women called and said that their friend had been missing since May 15th. When deputies arrived, they found a body wrapped in a blanket and trash bags. The body was examined by the Jackson County Medical Examiner and was identified as 57-year-old Lori Beth Finlay. The report stated that she had been shot multiple times.

Deputies later found and arrested 54-year-old Robert Ashley Peterson. He is currently being charged with 1st Degree Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence and is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

