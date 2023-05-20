Cole Camp, Mo. woman killed after being hit by a truck

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Cole Camp, Missouri has died after she was hit by a truck Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 46-year-old Alisha Holt was walking on the road on Highway B north of Boyd Dump Road, just south of Cole Camp.

An unknown Ford truck hit Holt and drove away from the scene. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m.

This marks the 31st fatal crash for MSHP Troop A in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flea market owners in Billings, Mo., in the middle of an antiquing controversy
Students at William Monroe High School are having to pay thousands of dollars after a senior...
High school students to pay $7,000 for vandalism after senior prank
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tanker truck full of...
1 dies in head-on crash involving tanker truck in Lawrence County, Mo.
Police lights generic
Man arrested after assaulting Springfield Police Department officer
Burglary investigation.
Greene County deputies search for burglary suspect after break-in at Romantix

Latest News

FILE - Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock,...
Many transgender health bills came from a handful of far-right interest groups, AP finds
Deputies arrested Robert Ashley Peterson, 54.
Benton County, Mo., man arrested for death of woman found wrapped in blanket and trash bags
Benton County, Mo., man arrested for death of woman found wrapped in blanket and trash bags
Cool and sunny weekend
Highs near 70
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful, but cool, weekend