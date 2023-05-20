Cole Camp, Mo. woman killed after being hit by a truck

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Cole Camp, Missouri has died after she was hit by a truck Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 46-year-old Alisha Holt was walking on the road on Highway B north of Boyd Dump Road, just south of Cole Camp.

An unknown Ford truck hit Holt and drove away from the scene. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m.

This marks the 31st fatal crash for MSHP Troop A in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.