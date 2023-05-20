Resource fair in Bolivar lets veterans and homeless veterans find the help they need

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Bolivar Elks Lodge held a resource fair to help veterans Saturday.

Several organizations from the local Legion Post to the Veterans Home of Mount Vernon and the DAV were on hand.

Veterans in attendance also got a free meal. Organizers say one of their big goals was reaching homeless veterans to help them learn how they can get help.

”If you are a homeless vet, and you have benefits available...I think my conversation with Hope Closet...they can take them, and house them, get them clothes, get them in a better place than being on the streets,” said Don Armstrong, with the Bolivar Elks Lodge.

This is the first time the Elks Lodge has put together an event like this. After Saturday’s success, organizers hope it will grow in the coming years.

For more on veteran resources in Missouri, click here.

