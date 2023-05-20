Royals confirm talks with North Kansas City, Clay County regarding proposed ballpark site

Leaders from North Kansas City and Clay County dropped a bombshell Friday when they released an open letter that said the Royals have had talks about building a ballpark outside KCMO city limits.
By Mark Poulose
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leaders from North Kansas City and Clay County dropped a bombshell Friday when they released an open letter that said the Royals have had talks about building a ballpark outside KCMO city limits.

“We’re on the attack and we’re together,” said David Slater, Executive Director of the Clay County Economic Development Council. “Our city government, our county government; we’re all together. Economic development. This is a big deal for us.”

The open letter penned by the mayor of North Kansas City and two Clay County commissioners sent shockwaves to the mayor’s desk in Kansas City. KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas took to Twitter, saying he doesn’t want Jackson County and Clay County to fight for the Royals.

“Kansas City and Jackson County have been strong partners for the Kansas City Royals since the team’s inception,” Lucas wrote. “Taxpayers from both jurisdictions have invested mightily in the success of the Kansas City Royals franchise.”

“Having already signed onto a border war truce with our Kansas neighbors, Kansas City will not now engage in an intrastate regional race to the bottom that ultimately does little more than fleecing our taxpayers,” Lucas continued.

Slater said he doesn’t have any beef with Mayor Lucas.

“If he wins, he gets a ballpark. Great. I just want the Royals in town,” Slater said. “If he wins, I’ll shake is hand, congratulate him. There is no animosity on this side.”

Rick Ledgerwood is a lifelong North Kansas Citian. He used to work at the bowling alley at 18th and Lafayette, which was razed at the proposed location. He doesn’t like the idea of the new ballpark being built in his hometown.

“I think it would be horrible,” Ledgerwood said. “Traffic to get in and out of this place. Where you would park? I don’t think it would be very neat at all.”

In the open letter, the local leaders from North Kansas City and Clay County said they have been in discussions with the Royals for months. The group also said they have more meetings scheduled with the team in the future.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

