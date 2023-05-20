Texas County, Mo. law enforcement looking for car theft suspect who ran away near state prison

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT
LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in a car theft.

The search is happening near the state prison in Licking, which raised concern among neighbors. Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey says this is not an inmate escape.

According to Sheriff Lindsey, deputies in Dent County were involved in a pursuit with a stolen car that then traveled into Texas County and licking. Deputies are looking for a driver who took off in a stolen vehicle and then ran off in an area near the prison. Authorities are using ground and air searches to find the man.

Sheriff Lindsey is encouraging the community to report any suspicious activity since the man is still at large.

