WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Springfield Public Schools graduation changes to expect this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public School district is ramping up security for graduation Saturday.

This year no bags or purses will be allowed inside the arena during the ceremony, and the district says it’s an additional security measure. The district is not allowing flowers, balloons, gifts, purses, and bags into the venue but is making an exception for medical devices.

“We do not want to have any incidents at our ceremony and want the focus to stay on celebrating the accomplishments of our students,” said Parkview High School Principal Natalie Cauldwell.

Cauldwell says more than 350 students will be graduating Saturday from just Parkview.

”We have probably one of the highest graduation rates in maybe the history of Parkview high school this year,” said Cauldwell.

”It’s better to keep us safe and not be able to have our belongings than lose someone at their own graduation,” said one Parkview student. ”I think to ensure the safety of everyone you have to do what you have to do.”

Below are the graduation times for Springfield high schools:

Central − 9 a.m.

Glendale − 11:30 a.m.

Hillcrest − 2 p.m.

Parkview − 4:30 p.m.

Kickapoo − 7 p.m.

“We want to prohibit things like noisemakers and things like that from coming into the ceremony that really are a distraction,” said Cauldwell. “It’s important for our guests to know that the doors open up 45 minutes prior to the ceremony that they’re attending.”

Almost 2,000 seniors from SPS will graduate in back-to-back commencement ceremonies, unlike previous years when diplomas were handed out over two weekend evenings.

