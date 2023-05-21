ATV crash in Grundy County kills 12-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An ATV crash in Grundy County killed a young boy Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 12-year-old boy from Trenton, Missouri, was ejected from a 2022 Massimo ATV he was driving on SW 30th Avenue. The boy was driving southbound on the road when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and traveled off the east side of the road before being ejected.

MSHP said the 12-year-old was declared dead at a local hospital at 5:51 p.m., just over an hour after the crash, which was reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

The crash location is two miles southwest of Trenton.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and Trenton Police Department also responded to the scene. According to MSHP, no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the boy was not wearing any safety devices.

