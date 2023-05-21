Missouri teen killed in dirt bike crash on a motocross track

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A 13-year-old from New London, Missouri after a dirt bike crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 1:05 p.m. the 13-year-old was riding at Finger Lake State Park motocross track when his bike went over a berm causing him to go airborne. When the bike hit the ground, the teenager was thrown off the bike.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

