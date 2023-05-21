MoDOT to close all I-44 ramps at the Mulroy Road Bridge east of Springfield
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews will be closing all I-44 exit ramps at the Mullroy Road Bridge starting Monday, May 22.
According to MoDOT, crews will be building a “dog bone” roundabout interchange at I-44 and Mulroy Road and installing pavement and road improvements on the bridge.
Traffic Impacts:
- East and westbound I-44 (mile marker 84) on and off ramps CLOSED at Mulroy Road in Springfield
- Mulroy Road Bridge CLOSED over I-44
- All I-44 lanes are OPEN
- Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
- Drivers are urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned.
- Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.