MoDOT to close all I-44 ramps at the Mulroy Road Bridge east of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews will be closing all I-44 exit ramps at the Mullroy Road Bridge starting Monday, May 22.

According to MoDOT, crews will be building a “dog bone” roundabout interchange at I-44 and Mulroy Road and installing pavement and road improvements on the bridge.

Traffic Impacts:

East and westbound I-44 (mile marker 84) on and off ramps CLOSED at Mulroy Road in Springfield

Mulroy Road Bridge CLOSED over I-44

All I-44 lanes are OPEN

Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned.

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.