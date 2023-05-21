Motorcyclist dies in crash in Polk County

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man died in a Polk County motorcycle accident on Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jordan Langdon, 28, was driving his motorcycle on Missouri Route 215 west of Pleasant Hope just before 8 p.m. when he failed to yield at an intersection and was struck by a driver in a Ford Explorer.

Langdon died at the scene. The other driver did not suffer any injuries.

