West Plains woman killed in single-car crash

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from West Plains died in a single-car crash Saturday evening.

According to a news release from the West Plains Police Department, the crash happened on State Route BB around 4:50 p.m. A Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling north on the road and failed to negotiate a curve.

The car then left the road, hit a tree, two telephone boxes, and hit a second tree before coming to a stop near a private drive. The car had a driver and a passenger, the passenger, 30-year-old Charlotte Wilson died at the scene. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.