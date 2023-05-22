Doctor from Cassville reported missing after car found at a park

Missing Cassville doctor
Missing Cassville doctor(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Cassville Police Department is asking for help in finding a doctor who went missing.

According to the Cassville Police Department, 49-year-old John Forsyth did not show up to work at Mercy Hospital in Cassville Sunday evening. His car was later found at a park in Cassville.

Forsyth was last seen Sunday around 7 a.m. wearing a black shirt with blue/gray pants. He is 5′11″ with brown hair, blue eyes, and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen leaving the Cassville Mercy ER Clinic Sunday morning.

Law enforcement says he stays in a trailer near the hospital when he works in Cassville. Police believe that after he left the clinic, he went back to his trailer for a short amount of time.

Police say his car had been sitting in a waste area in the park that is kind of hidden at least since noon Sunday. Police went to the car and saw the keys still in it, and the doors unlocked.

Car belonging to Cassville doctor found in a park.
Car belonging to Cassville doctor found in a park.(KY3)

Forsyth has a fiancee too, she has not heard from him and says this is odd behavior for him,

If anyone has information on Forsyth, they are encouraged to call the Barry County E911 at (417) 847-3121 or the Cassville Police Department.

