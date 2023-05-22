Edward Gutting murder trial begins with witness testimony from wife of retired MSU professor who was killed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first-degree murder trial for former Missouri State University Professor Edward Gutting is underway.
Gutting is accused of breaking into retired professor Marc Cooper’s Springfield home in 2016 and stabbing him to death. Gutting is also charged with attacking Cooper’s wife when she tried to stop him.
On Monday, a judge started hearing the case against Gutting.
According to online court records, in 2019 Gutting was deemed incompetent and lacked the mental fitness to stand trial. But in 2020, his case was cleared to proceed.
The state started the morning with its opening statements, trying to prove to the judge that Gutting was holding a grudge against Cooper for not getting the job to replace the retired educator.
Cooper’s wife Nancy also took the stand as a witness. She described in great detail how she and her husband tried to fight off Gutting. She told the courtroom that Gutting told her he didn’t want to hurt her but would kill her if he has to.
A few other witnesses took the stand, including officers who first got to the Cooper house.
They described a grisly scene for the judge. Testimony is expected to continue until about 5 p.m. Monday evening and will resume Tuesday morning.
