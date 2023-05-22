EMS Week: Taking a look inside the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District

By Marina Silva
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - On what could be one of the worst days of your life. you might not remember who they are, but this week is set aside each year to remember those working in the emergency medical service industry.

George Creamer is a firefighter and paramedic at Lake Ozark Fire Protection District. While they never do it for the credit, Cramer says this is an important week.

”Appreciate what we do and just be here,” said Creamer.

As a community, they love for people to get involved.

”We’d like them to come visit the firehouse you know, we really create what we consider like our fire family here to receive the public in pretty much every fashion. So being able to interact with them, get to see them. Obviously, firefighters are like the heroes of a lot of little kids,” said Brandon Pharr, Captain at Lake Ozark Fire Protection District.

