Finn Wolfhard, Al Roker join other stars attending Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times Square Edition on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard, comedian Taylor Williamson, NBC Today’s Al Roker and “Saturday Night Live” star Punkie Johnson will partner with 22 other celebrity guests raising money for Children’s Mercy Hospital at the fourteenth annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend.

Kansas City natives Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner will return as hosts June 2-3, joining first-time host and “Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner.

Johnson and Wolfhard are new participants while Big-Slick veteran Roker umpired the celebrity softball game in 2019. Williamson has also participated in previous years.

The event, which includes a celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night and an entertainment show at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday night, donates all of its earnings to Children’s Mercy, a pediatric hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Since its inception in 2010 – when Riggle, Rudd and Sudeikis started the event as a poker tournament – the Big Slick weekend has donated more than $17 million to the children’s hospital. Last year, it boasted a donation of more than $3.5 million for the hospital’s Cancer Center.

Twenty-six guests have already been announced, but the organization will continue revealing guests on social media through May 26. The newest guests will join “Law &Order” star Dylan Baker, country singer Darius Rucker and parody artist Al Yankovic for the weekend.

