Four men from Texas arrested after string of ATM robberies, including Branson, Mo. bank

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Four men from Houston, Texas, have been arrested after a string of ATM robberies, including robbing a Branson ATM Friday.

According to the Branson Police Department, on Friday, May 19, officers responded to the Branson Bank at 4675 Gretna Road for an ATM alarm. Officers found the four suspects had stolen a car from an apartment complex and used it to force open the ATM.

The suspects stole more than $36,000 in cash and left $60,000 worth of damage.

According to a news release, during the investigation officers found out the suspects were from Houston, Texas. Officers say the four had been involved in similar crimes across America.

Officers also found the four had a rental car. Branson PD contacted the rental car Avis Car Rental company and other law enforcement to find the location of the car. Later that Friday, the rental car was stopped by deputies in Montgomery County, Texas.

Authorities found a large amount of cash and the four suspects believed to be involved in the Branson robbery. Two of the suspects had felony warrants for their arrests, one of which was for a similar crime in the Chicago area.

The four suspects are 22-year-old Deaunjae Kayvonne Lampkins, 23-year-old Vinson Deshawn Gonzales, 23-year-old Nathaniel Cameron Waits, and 26-year-old Bryce Malik Jones.

“I am very proud of the excellent and expedited work of our officers that led to the arrest of these suspects within hours of the crimes in Branson,” said Branson Police Chief, Eric Schmitt. “This case highlights our Department’s dedication and serves as notice to those considering committing crimes here. While Branson has a ‘small town’ atmosphere, the Police Department has the capabilities and drive to successfully pursue and apprehend criminals, wherever they may flee,” said Chief Schmitt.

