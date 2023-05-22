Missouri semi-truck driver killed after crash involving a train

Monroe County fatal train crash
Monroe County fatal train crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Higbee, Missouri has died after his semi-truck crashed into a train Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 2:45 p.m., 65-year-old Russell Minnis was driving his Freightliner on Missouri Highway 24, two miles east of Madison, Mo.

Minnis failed to stop at the railroad crossing and hit the train. The crossing was equipped with a crossbar, bell, and warning light.

Minnis was pronounced dead at the scene. The train derailed during the crash

Authorities say it will take a couple of days to clean up the train derailment. Crews from Norfolk Southern Railroad have been cleaning up debris on Monday and replacing portions of the track that were damaged.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Sturgis graduation
Hillcrest student unable to attend graduation, classmates and school staff surprise him at the hospital with a ceremony
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Polk County
High levels of E. coli close down swim beaches at Arkansas lakes
Police lights
Missouri teen killed in dirt bike crash on a motocross track
Kristy Shay Leedham-Johnston
“I did what I had to do to get away,” Baxter County, Ark. woman arrested in fatal shooting investigation

Latest News

This week marks EMS Week across the nation.
EMS Week: Taking a look inside the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District
Missing Cassville doctor
Doctor from Cassville reported missing after car found at a park
Warm this week with some rain chances to watch
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful Spring Weather
Branson police
Four men from Texas arrested after string of ATM robberies, including Branson, Mo. bank