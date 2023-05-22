Missouri semi-truck driver killed after crash involving a train

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Higbee, Missouri has died after his semi-truck crashed into a train Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 2:45 p.m., 65-year-old Russell Minnis was driving his Freightliner on Missouri Highway 24, two miles east of Madison, Mo.

Minnis failed to stop at the railroad crossing and hit the train. The crossing was equipped with a crossbar, bell, and warning light.

Minnis was pronounced dead at the scene. The train derailed during the crash

Authorities say it will take a couple of days to clean up the train derailment. Crews from Norfolk Southern Railroad have been cleaning up debris on Monday and replacing portions of the track that were damaged.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.