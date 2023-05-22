Motorcyclist in serious condition after being hit by SUV that left the scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist in Springfield was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by an SUV.

According to Springfield police, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Bennett Street when the SUV hit the motorcycle and left the scene. Both were driving east on Bennett.

Police will have Bennett shut down between Barnes and Enterprise while they investigate the crash.

The other driver has yet to be located.

