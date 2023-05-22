Officers make several arrests in Operation Safe Ride in Springfield, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri Highway Patrol conducted Operation Safe Ride over the weekend to prevent motorcycle crashes.

Operation Safe Ride provides a highly visible enforcement presence in the city, focusing on motor vehicle law violations and motorcycle safety. During Operation Safe Ride, officers made 214 total vehicle stops, resulting in 16 arrests, including five for intoxicated driving. The Springfield Police Department also issued 13 citations and 32 warnings during the operation.

In 2022, Springfield Police investigated five fatal crashes involving motorcycles.

Additional Operation Safe Rides will be planned during 2023. A Hazardous Moving Violations grant will pay for the extra enforcement.

