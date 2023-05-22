Queen of Clean: How to freshen up your clothes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a simple way to freshen your clothes out of the dryer.
About this Tip: How to freshen up your clothing and smell better when they come out of the dryer, using homemade scented sheets.
How to:
- Find a few small white washcloths/towels
- Lay down a small sheet of aluminum foil.
- Place them on top of the aluminum foil to protect the countertop
- Pick a fragrance – Suggested: any essential oil (any flavor) – add about 10 drops
- Fold them over and roll and squeeze them – work the fragrance in.
- Place and store in a container or plastic bag
- Toss a few into the dryer
- They last a long time.
