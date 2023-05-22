Queen of Clean: How to freshen up your clothes

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a simple way to freshen your clothes out of the dryer.

About this Tip: How to freshen up your clothing and smell better when they come out of the dryer, using homemade scented sheets.

How to:

  • Find a few small white washcloths/towels
  • Lay down a small sheet of aluminum foil.
  • Place them on top of the aluminum foil to protect the countertop
  • Pick a fragrance – Suggested: any essential oil (any flavor) – add about 10 drops
  • Fold them over and roll and squeeze them – work the fragrance in.
  • Place and store in a container or plastic bag
  • Toss a few into the dryer
  • They last a long time.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

