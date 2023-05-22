Springfield workshop garden teaches workers life skills

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Workshop started a garden to help out some of the workers. The group grows fresh fruits and vegetables for the employees.

Potatoes, tomatoes, kale, and so much more are growing at SWI Industrial Solutions. The employees here tend to the garden every day and then share the harvest with the rest of their co-workers.

SWI Industrial Solutions employ individuals with special needs and teach them how to grow and harvest their own food. Once the food is ready to be picked, the workers take it into the cafeteria, where it’s served with lunch.

“While it’s teaching them life skills, it’s giving them fresh, good product that they can eat because some of our employees don’t get that,” said Director of Special Projects Lisa Mcaninach. “So we know at least once a day they’ve got a well-balanced meal that they can have.”

Directors of the program hope that they will sell the produce in the future.

