Springfield’s 3 Democratic lawmakers host town hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representatives Crystal Quade, Betsy Fogle, and Stephanie Hein gave the public an update on the legislature on Sunday.

The three Democrats covered several hot-button issues at the state Capitol, Including gun legislation, transgender rights, medicare, and video gaming slots. A big topic of conversation included the state budget. It includes $8 million for the rehabilitation of the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge. Representative Betsy Fogle is optimistic those funds won’t be vetoed.

“It passed the House and Senate version of the budget,” said State Rep. Fogle.” Of course, the next step is it will head to the governor’s desk, and the governor has the opportunity to line out and veto that specific issue if he so chooses.”

The state budget also includes money for a new bridge at Fellows Lake, a teen mental health clinic, and for Ozarks Technical Community College and Jordan Valley Community Health. After the presentation, the representatives held a Q and A to answer questions from attendees.

