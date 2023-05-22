Springfield’s 3 Democratic lawmakers host town hall

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representatives Crystal Quade, Betsy Fogle, and Stephanie Hein gave the public an update on the legislature on Sunday.

The three Democrats covered several hot-button issues at the state Capitol, Including gun legislation, transgender rights, medicare, and video gaming slots. A big topic of conversation included the state budget. It includes $8 million for the rehabilitation of the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge. Representative Betsy Fogle is optimistic those funds won’t be vetoed.

“It passed the House and Senate version of the budget,” said State Rep. Fogle.” Of course, the next step is it will head to the governor’s desk, and the governor has the opportunity to line out and veto that specific issue if he so chooses.”

The state budget also includes money for a new bridge at Fellows Lake, a teen mental health clinic, and for Ozarks Technical Community College and Jordan Valley Community Health. After the presentation, the representatives held a Q and A to answer questions from attendees.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel with Money behind
Two ex-clerks sentenced after embezzling thousands from poor Missouri town
High levels of E. coli close down swim beaches at Arkansas lakes
Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
Students at William Monroe High School are having to pay thousands of dollars after a senior...
High school students to pay $7,000 for vandalism after senior prank
Deputies arrested Robert Ashley Peterson, 54.
Benton County, Mo., man arrested for death of woman found wrapped in blanket and trash bags

Latest News

Mercy Springfield EMS kicks off EMS week with memorial service for fallen first responders
Springfield’s 3 Democratic lawmakers host town hall
Mercy EMS's memorial for fallen EMS workers
Mercy Springfield EMS kicks off EMS week with memorial service for fallen first responders
St. Louis Cardinals' Oscar Mercado celebrates hitting a two-run single during the fifth inning...
Mercado has 5 RBIs to lead Cardinals over Dodgers 10-5