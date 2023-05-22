On Your Side: One year since Pulaski County, Mo. man vanished

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - More than one year has passed since a Pulaski County man vanished. The case was featured in an On Your Side Investigation.

You might remember Ashley Reynolds explained Missouri detectives are not required to use a national missing persons database.

We’re talking about NAMUS. It’s the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. It’s a federal database created to help solve these cases. When a person goes missing, you expect to see their face and information everywhere. An On Your Side Investigation revealed not all of Missouri’s missing are reported here. On Monday, more than 100 of Missouri’s missing are not in this federal database.

One year later, Alysha Hoye still prays for her husband, Christopher Hoye, to come home.

“It feels longer than a year. Somedays it feels like I can’t believe it has been this long. Somedays it seems like an eternity,” she said.

Last May he disappeared near Dixon, Missouri. His truck was found with keys inside by the Veterans Bridge off Highway 28. Deputies searched the water and woods. He did not take his phone, computer, or even his wallet.

“We have gotten a few small tips, but nothing has led to anything profound,” said Detective Paul Morton with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers we talked to use NCIC, the National Crime Information Center. It’s a resource for officers. On NAMUS, anyone can see the missing. But again, Missouri is not required to use it.

When we first talked to Alysha, On Your Side told her Chris was not in NAMUS. Alysha was able to submit Chris’ information. After it was vetted, his case was published in the database.

It will take legislation to require Missouri officers to use it. In this last session, there were no bills about NAMUS. Detectives in Arkansas are required to use NAMUS.

Alysha says it’s not fair.

“So why don’t we have it here? If he can’t come home. If he’s not alive. I still hope I can bring him home. Dead or alive I want him to come home. I need answers,” she said.

If you have any information about Chris Hoye, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 573-774-7948.

