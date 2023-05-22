ON YOUR SIDE: Wafflemakers recalled after reports of burns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Power XL recalled nearly 500,000 waffle makers.

Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can fall out when opening the Stuffed Waffilizer waffle makers, posing a burn risk. The company sold them at Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club, and other home goods stores nationwide and online at www.QVC.com, www.walmart.com, www.kohls.com, and other websites from July 2021 through October 2022. The company received 34 reports of burns.

This recall involves PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five-inch) and model ESWM03 (seven-inch) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers. The waffle makers were sold in 11 colors: black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam, and sage. The PowerXL logo is located on top of the waffle maker. The model numbers and date codes are printed on a tag attached to the power cord, with all date codes included in this recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five-inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven-inch) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers and contact Empower Brands to receive a free latch adaptor part and written instructions to complete the repair.

Call Empower Brands toll-free at 866-276-0063 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at wafflizerrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/wafflizer or https://powerxlproducts.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

