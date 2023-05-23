CASA opens new headquarters in Springfield, Mo.

Members of CASA southwest Missouri celebrated the opening of its new headquarters in Springfield.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Members of CASA southwest Missouri celebrated the opening of its new headquarters in Springfield.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA helps children navigate the court system.

The headquarters is one of a kind, featuring a kids’ clubhouse. Laura Farmer says the new facility will help CASA meet the diverse needs of vulnerable kids.

”With this facility, we are providing a safe space, a comfortable space, a family setting where they can come in and do their family visitation to, you know, heal from what brought them into foster care, build those relationships between the parent and the child in a really nice setting,” said Laura Farmer.

The number of foster kids needing assistance has tripled in the last five years.

