Driver, passengers run off after a chase in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A driver led police on a chase through neighborhoods Tuesday night. Police tried to stop the driver near Summit and Kearney for suspected impairment. The driver stopped south of the intersection of National and Central about two miles from where the chase started.

Everyone inside took off, but officers did catch up to one person and questioned them. A police lieutenant says the chase did not reach high speeds.

“They had multiple lane violations which suggested they were driving while impaired. No one was injured during the incident and they stopped where you see the car, just south of Central and National,” said Lt. Brandon Penrose with the Springfield Police Department.

Police are looking at surveillance video from neighbors to try and identify the people who ran off.

