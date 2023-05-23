FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up again for your Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning, everyone. Our day is starting out just like the other day. Once we get past chilly temperatures this morning, we’ll head into another warm Tuesday afternoon across the area. That’s despite a change in the weather setup for today. While the surface map doesn’t show anything immediately coming our way, the upper-level setup still has a low drifting into our area from the north today.

Watching a cold front in Canada later on this week (KY3)

Upper-low starting to approach today (KY3)

With the upper wave approaching today, it will mainly give us partly sunny skies through the day. While FutureCast by late afternoon wants to keep us dry, I wouldn’t be shocked if some isolated showers or t-storms got going near US Highway 63 late this afternoon.

Mainly dry and partly sunny today (KY3)

Any isolated showers or t-storms that do develop will try to hold on to start the evening out. After sunset, I expect that activity to wind on down as we work into the overnight hours.

Isolated early evening showers & t-storms (KY3)

Before the upper-level wave departs on Wednesday, partly sunny skies could give way to additional isolated showers and t-storms for the afternoon. The best rain chances on Wednesday, though, look a little more promising back near Joplin, southeast Kansas and northeastern Oklahoma.

Isolated t-storms possible again Wednesday (KY3)

As far as Thursday and Friday are concerned, the better rain chances will stay mainly west of the region near Joplin and back into Kansas and Oklahoma. Otherwise, much of the area will stay dry for both days.

Upper-low by Friday nudging closer to the Ozarks (KY3)

Looking at the holiday weekend, the upper-level low that wants to develop in the eastern United States wants to nudge a little closer to the Ozarks. As a result, it wants to bring our rain chances back up for Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day while temperatures stay warm.

Rain chances trying to perk back up over the weekend (KY3)

Rain chances possible Memorial Day (KY3)

I do want to stress that upper-level lows like this are notorious for changing their minds about how they’ll track and how that will impact our weather. If this setup stays in place, we’ll have just daily scattered showers and t-storms Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day. There will be dry time in between it all. Just don’t cancel your outdoor plans outright and just keep the KY3 First Alert Weather App handy to track the radar and get any updates to the forecast straight from us.

Warm weekend with some dry time & rain chances mixed in (KY3)

As for temperatures, the numbers will be very similar to what we saw the other day. After a chilly start, we’ll see the numbers climb back into the upper 70s to near 80° for this afternoon.

Tuesday's looking warm across the Ozarks (KY3)

With partly cloudy skies tonight, that will limit how much temperatures will drop off. After lows drop back into the lower 60s Wednesday morning, we’ll see the numbers bounce back near 80° for the afternoon.

A bit mild Wednesday morning (KY3)

Warm again Wednesday afternoon (KY3)

The temperature trend shows numbers close to normal Thursday with highs back near 80° once again before a cold front coming out of Canada will try to force the numbers down a little. Temperatures will briefly drop back into the middle 70s for Friday and Saturday to start the holiday weekend out.

Staying mainly warm Thursday and into the weekend (KY3)

For the rest of the holiday weekend, we’ll see the numbers warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Sunday and Monday.

Warm Memorial Day Weekend with some rain chances to monitor (KY3)

That will be back near normal while we keep an eye on that upper-level low and its potential rain chances through the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.