Judge denies mistrial motion in murder case against former MSU instructor Edward Gutting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ruled against a motion for a mistrial on Tuesday in a murder case against former Missouri State University instructor Edward Gutting.

Prosecutors accuse Gutting of breaking into retired professor Marc Cooper’s Springfield home in August of 2016 and stabbing him to death. Gutting is also charged with attacking Cooper’s wife when she tried to stop him. On Monday, a judge started hearing the case against Gutting.

Attorney Joe Passaniese asked for the mistrial on Tuesday, arguing he received word of late evidence. The judge denied that motion.

The history department head at Missouri State, Kathleen Kennedy, took the stand on Tuesday. She called Cooper a friend and mentor. She claimed Gutting had drug usage issues and missed teaching several classes. The defense focused on Kennedy’s effort to keep Gutting employed, proof of his mental stability.

According to online court records, in 2019, Gutting was deemed incompetent and lacked the mental fitness to stand trial. But in 2020, his case was cleared to proceed. Gutting pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. A judge will decide the case after the trial.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.