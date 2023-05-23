Jury recommends more than 50 years in prison for Missouri mom whose two children died in hot car

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A jury has recommended that a Missouri woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot car in 2018 be sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

A Clay County jury found Jenna Boedecker guilty on Friday of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two misdemeanor counts.

The same jury recommended Monday that Boedecker be sentenced to 22 years each for the two second-degree murder convictions and a total of nine years for the endangering the welfare of a child convictions.

Prosecutors alleged that Boedecker said she put her 2-year daughter and 8-week-old daughters in her Jeep while she argued with her husband and then fell asleep at their rural Kearney home on July 3, 2018. She found them unresponsive the next morning and took them to a neighbor’s home for help but emergency responders declared the girls dead.

Evidence during the trial showed Boedecker had about two times the therapeutic amount of Xanax in her system the day her daughters were found, WDAF-TV reported.

Clay County Prosecutors Zachary Thompson said evidence also showed Boedecker had contact with law enforcement the day before the girls died about a separate incident of leaving the children in the vehicle.

A hearing on any motion for a new trial and sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Sturgis graduation
Hillcrest student unable to attend graduation, classmates and school staff surprise him at the hospital with a ceremony
Missing Cassville doctor
Doctor from Cassville reported missing after car found at a park
Bennett motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist in serious condition after being hit by SUV that left the scene
Officers make several arrests in Operation Safe Ride in Springfield, Mo.
Monroe County fatal train crash
Missouri semi-truck driver killed after crash involving a train

Latest News

Sai Kandula is accused of intentionally crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a...
Man from Chesterfield accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House
Mild temperatures this week with low rain chances
Even with low rain chances, afternoon highs will stay warm.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up again for your Tuesday
Missouri Highway Patrol reminds drivers to Click-it-or-Ticket