Live, Life, Well: 3 warning signs your marriage could be in trouble

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recent study in the Journal of Marital and Family Therapy found the average couple waits about two years after problems start in marriage before seeking counseling.

And that’s the subject of our Live, Life, Well in May as we focus on men and their mental health.

In general, clinical psychologist Jennifer Baker tells us men tend to be more content in marriage. So, men may not take it seriously men may not take it seriously when their wife complains about something or their partner.

So, men, if she’s complaining, take it seriously, and do something. At this stage, you still have hope. You still have a chance that things can be worked out. Don’t blow it off. If she asks you to go to couples counseling,

“In general, when men tend to think that it’s time to go, it’s like she has her suitcases at the door, and she says it’s over,” explains Dr. Jennifer Baker of Good Dads. “And that’s when he tends to say, Can’t we go to counseling? And at that point, she’ll probably say, no, no, we’re done.”

Baker says a big red flag is when your relationship has no affection or intimacy. Also, you should be concerned if you’re not talking like friends or if you’re not having fun. Those are warning signs.

If you’re proactive, you will hear the concerns, see the signs, and say, “Let’s work on our relationship.” You will score essential bonus points.

If your wife doesn’t go to counseling, you should go alone.

