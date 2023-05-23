Man shot in the leg in Springfield Tuesday morning

Police investigate a shooting on Northwest Avenue.
Police investigate a shooting on Northwest Avenue.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield Police are looking for the person who shot a man in the leg Tuesday morning.

The victim told police he was shot while walking in the 1100 block of Northwest Avenue between Division and Nichols Street just before 2:30 a.m. Police are talking with the man to see if he knows the shooter.

The victim is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Sturgis graduation
Hillcrest student unable to attend graduation, classmates and school staff surprise him at the hospital with a ceremony
Missing Cassville doctor
Doctor from Cassville reported missing after car found at a park
Bennett motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist in serious condition after being hit by SUV that left the scene
Officers make several arrests in Operation Safe Ride in Springfield, Mo.
Monroe County fatal train crash
Missouri semi-truck driver killed after crash involving a train

Latest News

As you head out around the Memorial Day holiday, you’ll likely see more law enforcement on the...
Missouri Highway Patrol reminds drivers to Click-it-or-Ticket
Scammers are targeting online sellers in Springfield, Mo. using “Google Voice”
City Council
City Council recap: Approval of special election for marijuana sales tax, youth homelessness grant, decisions on Sunshine & National corner
City Council recap: Approval of special election for marijuana sales tax, youth homelessness grant