Man shot in the leg in Springfield Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield Police are looking for the person who shot a man in the leg Tuesday morning.

The victim told police he was shot while walking in the 1100 block of Northwest Avenue between Division and Nichols Street just before 2:30 a.m. Police are talking with the man to see if he knows the shooter.

The victim is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

