Missouri Highway Patrol reminds drivers to Click-it-or-Ticket

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers through the Memorial Day holiday will likely see more law enforcement on the roads as part of Click-It-or-Ticket.

The annual campaign reminds drivers of the importance of buckling up. In 2021, 59% of young adults in a fatality crash were not wearing their seatbelts. In Missouri, drivers are required by law to wear a seat belt. Officers won’t pull you over just because they suspect you are unbuckled, but you will get a ticket if you are caught without a seat belt.

“We look at is it’s a gift of life,” said Sgt. Michael McClure, Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D. “Three seconds is generally what it takes to put a seatbelt on, and the habit is up to the driver, and it’s up to the driver who’s responsible for the passengers, regardless of age if they’re in your vehicle. Think about this. When I’m moving the vehicle until everybody’s buckled up.”

Using your seat belt makes you 60% more likely to survive a crash.

“People think I don’t need it because my trip is going to be short and slow,” said McClure. “I forgot to put it on. Those people wish they could go back. Those family members wish that that person could go back in time and have that seatbelt on and potentially save their life.”

