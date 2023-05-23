Scammers are targeting online sellers in Springfield, Mo. using “Google Voice”

In Google Voice scams, con artists look to use your identity to commit crimes(INVESTIGATETV)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A warning is coming from local experts about a scam hurting people who sell items online.

It’s known as the “Google Voice verification scam. The FTC says scammers contact you about an item you’re selling and then say they want to verify that you are real.

The scammer will send you a text from their “Google Voice” account and ask you for the code. If you give it to them, they’ll try to use it to create a Google voice number, linked to your phone number and use that to rip off others using your identity.

”When somebody poses the question to you that they want to try to verify you it almost gives it a little bit of legitimacy and sort of takes you off guard,” said Pamela Hernandez with the BBB.

Hernandez says someone trying to verify you being “real” is a red flag.

”What happens with this Google Voice scam is they can set up a phone number or Google Voice phone number, and then they can use that to hide their identity for other scams,” said Hernandez. “If they get some of your personal information as well they can even open bank accounts in your name.”

Springfield police say to make sure you keep an eye on your bank account, and credit reports and to change passwords on your accounts to be safe.

If you are a victim or know someone who is click HERE for a step-by-step guide from Google on how to fix it.

