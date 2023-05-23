Springfield doctor shares hydration tips as summer-like heat returns

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Remember to know your limits in the heat.

Knowing the toll they can take when you’re working or playing outside is important. Injury prevention specialists say dehydration and heat exhaustion are the most common heat-related issues. They recommend keeping water or a sports drink with you outdoors.

If you’re beginning to feel clammy, turn pale, or get lightheaded, you need to stop working, rehydrate and find a cool place. If your symptoms get worse, you need to get medical attention.

“When you start to experience bad headaches if people are passing out, if people are getting into nausea or vomiting and not able to keep liquids down, if temperatures are starting to spike and you’re not sweating anymore, those are all signs of heat stroke,” said Dr. Luke Spain of CoxHealth. “And if you’re experiencing heat stroke, that’s a 911 type of emergency.”

Medical professionals say that small children can overheat much more quickly than adults. So even if you aren’t feeling the effects of the heat, it is wise to make sure your kids are taking breaks to get a drink and cool off.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Sturgis graduation
Hillcrest student unable to attend graduation, classmates and school staff surprise him at the hospital with a ceremony
Missing Cassville doctor
Doctor from Cassville reported missing after car found at a park
Bennett motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist in serious condition after being hit by SUV that left the scene
Officers make several arrests in Operation Safe Ride in Springfield, Mo.
Monroe County fatal train crash
Missouri semi-truck driver killed after crash involving a train

Latest News

Live, Life, Well: The signs your marriage could be in trouble
The food safety alert was issued after 18 known illnesses with two hospitalizations were linked...
Multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to raw cookie dough, CDC says
Springfield city leaders add tax on marijuana for August election
Even with low rain chances, afternoon highs will stay warm.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few Isolated Storms Wednesday
Wedding Couple via MGN
Live, Life, Well: 3 warning signs your marriage could be in trouble