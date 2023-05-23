Springfield doctor shares hydration tips as summer-like heat returns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Remember to know your limits in the heat.

Knowing the toll they can take when you’re working or playing outside is important. Injury prevention specialists say dehydration and heat exhaustion are the most common heat-related issues. They recommend keeping water or a sports drink with you outdoors.

If you’re beginning to feel clammy, turn pale, or get lightheaded, you need to stop working, rehydrate and find a cool place. If your symptoms get worse, you need to get medical attention.

“When you start to experience bad headaches if people are passing out, if people are getting into nausea or vomiting and not able to keep liquids down, if temperatures are starting to spike and you’re not sweating anymore, those are all signs of heat stroke,” said Dr. Luke Spain of CoxHealth. “And if you’re experiencing heat stroke, that’s a 911 type of emergency.”

Medical professionals say that small children can overheat much more quickly than adults. So even if you aren’t feeling the effects of the heat, it is wise to make sure your kids are taking breaks to get a drink and cool off.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.