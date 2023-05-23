Ten people escape a fire in an apartment building in Springfield

Fire damages apartment building on North Jefferson Avenue
Fire damages apartment building on North Jefferson Avenue(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Fire damaged an apartment building Tuesday morning. The 911 call came in around 2:30 a.m. to the 1500 block of North Jefferson near Cox North Hospital.

The fire department reports ten people living in the four-unit complex were able to escape. The fire damaged the attic and second floor, there is also water and smoke damage throughout the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

