U-Haul truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a U-Haul truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

CNN reports a man named Benjamin Berger was taking a photo of the White House when he heard the crash. At first, he thought it was just an accident, but he says the box truck backed up and tried to ram the barriers again.

Berger credits the Secret Service for a quick response.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Sturgis graduation
Hillcrest student unable to attend graduation, classmates and school staff surprise him at the hospital with a ceremony
Missing Cassville doctor
Doctor from Cassville reported missing after car found at a park
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Polk County
High levels of E. coli close down swim beaches at Arkansas lakes
Kristy Shay Leedham-Johnston
“I did what I had to do to get away,” Baxter County, Ark. woman arrested in fatal shooting investigation

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
Scammers are targeting online sellers in Springfield, Mo. using “Google Voice”
City Council
City Council recap: Approval of special election for marijuana sales tax, youth homelessness grant, decisions on Sunshine & National corner
City Council recap: Approval of special election for marijuana sales tax, youth homelessness grant