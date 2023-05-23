ON YOUR SIDE: Centers for Disease Control investigating illness tied to raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy’s
Published: May. 23, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missourian is one of nine people reporting sickness from eating raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s.
The Centers for Disease Control reports Papa Murphy’s temporarily stopped selling their raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw S’mores bars dough. Investigators are working to identify the contaminated ingredient in the raw cookie dough. The reports happened in six states, including Missouri.
What You Should Do
- Check your refrigerator and freezer for Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough or S’mores bars dough. Throw the dough away, even if you didn’t get sick after eating some of it.
Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the dough using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
- Always follow cookie dough baking instructions in the recipe or package label.
Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough and S’mores bars dough are not meant to be eaten raw. Most raw cookie dough is made with unpasteurized eggs or raw flour and can have germs like Salmonella and E. coli. Some other companies make edible cookie dough that does not have to be baked. These products are made with heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs or no eggs. Read the label carefully to ensure the dough is meant to be eaten without baking or cooking.
Call a healthcare provider if severe salmonella symptoms:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhea
- So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
Signs of dehydration, such as:
- Not peeing much
- Dry mouth and throat
- Feeling dizzy when standing up
Symptoms of Salmonella
- Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.
Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.
Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.
- Some people—especially children younger than five years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
- For more information about Salmonella, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page.
