ON YOUR SIDE: Centers for Disease Control investigating illness tied to raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missourian is one of nine people reporting sickness from eating raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s.

The Centers for Disease Control reports Papa Murphy’s temporarily stopped selling their raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw S’mores bars dough. Investigators are working to identify the contaminated ingredient in the raw cookie dough. The reports happened in six states, including Missouri.

What You Should Do

Check your refrigerator and freezer for Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough or S’mores bars dough. Throw the dough away, even if you didn’t get sick after eating some of it.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the dough using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.



Papa Murphy’s Salmonella and E. coli. Some other companies make edible cookie dough that does not have to be baked. These products are made with heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs or no eggs. Read the label carefully to ensure the dough is meant to be eaten without baking or cooking. Always follow cookie dough baking instructions in the recipe or package label.Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough and S’mores bars dough are not meant to be eaten raw. Most raw cookie dough is made with unpasteurized eggs or raw flour and can have germs likeand. Some other companies make edible cookie dough that does not have to be baked. These products are made with heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs or no eggs. Read the label carefully to ensure the dough is meant to be eaten without baking or cooking.

Call a healthcare provider if severe salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Symptoms of Salmonella

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Some people—especially children younger than five years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Salmonella, see For more information about, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page

