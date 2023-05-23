On Your Side: Memorial Day Sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even though the long holiday weekend is a few days a way, the Memorial Day Sales are on now.

You don’t have to wait to find a bargain.

Experts say you should get a new mattress every eight to ten years. If it’s time for you, you’ll save the most if you buy now.

“One of the best things to buy around this holiday is a mattress. Casper has a great deal on their fiber mattress it’s about $1,200. That’s down from $1500. You’re saving about $300. Casper doesn’t have a lot of big sales outside of major holidays so if you wanted one, now is the time,” said Samantha Gordon, Deals Editor with Consumer Reports.

Memorial Day Sales are known for slashed prices on big ticket items.

“Larges appliances, we are seeing lots of great deals around them. If you are looking for a new refrigerator, washer and dryer set, any of those things we are seeing great discounts there,” said Gordon.

Understand your warranty. Fill out the product registration card so you know if there’s a recall.

If you want a new grill with the bells and whistles, check out this price.

“DynaGlo charcoal grill that’s on sale at Wayfire, it’s only $234. It’s the lowest price we have ever seen for this grill. That’s a really great deal,” said Gordon.

Repair or replace the large appliance?

Consider the age of the appliance, cost of repair and compare that to how much you paid for it when you bought it.

Don’t forget about small appliances, like air fryers and blenders.

It’s wedding season and those are discounted items.

