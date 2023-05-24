Bass Pro Shops Fishing Tips: Rick and Mike share how to top-water fish

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The weekly fishing report is courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and Webb’s Guide Service owner.

Week of May 22, 2023

Safety Reminder

It’s a holiday weekend. The lakes will be busy! Remember, when approaching another boat, the person on the right has the right of way. Also, if you are wakeboarding, skiing, or tubing, try to keep to the lake area with bluff banks. Bluff banks are almost always the safest, and in most cases, they’re out of the main path for other boaters.

Bull Shoals Lake

Top water is king! Hit it in the early hours using a Berkley Surge Shad on bluff ends.

Table Rock Lake

The shad spawn is going on around the docks, so use a Max Action Speed Shad on the corners of the docks.

Stockton Lake

Try a shakey head on steeper ledge banks, but keep a Pop R handy for schooling fish.

Lake of the Ozarks

Jigs, jigs, and more jigs! Target the shallow side of the docks, but if that’s not working, try a weightless Sinko in the same area.

Good luck, and have a safe holiday weekend.

