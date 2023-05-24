Bass Pro Shops Fishing Tips: Rick and Mike share how to top-water fish

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The weekly fishing report is courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and Webb’s Guide Service owner.

Week of May 22, 2023

Safety Reminder

It’s a holiday weekend. The lakes will be busy! Remember, when approaching another boat, the person on the right has the right of way. Also, if you are wakeboarding, skiing, or tubing, try to keep to the lake area with bluff banks. Bluff banks are almost always the safest, and in most cases, they’re out of the main path for other boaters.

Bull Shoals Lake

Top water is king! Hit it in the early hours using a Berkley Surge Shad on bluff ends.

Table Rock Lake

The shad spawn is going on around the docks, so use a Max Action Speed Shad on the corners of the docks.

Stockton Lake

Try a shakey head on steeper ledge banks, but keep a Pop R handy for schooling fish.

Lake of the Ozarks

Jigs, jigs, and more jigs! Target the shallow side of the docks, but if that’s not working, try a weightless Sinko in the same area.

Good luck, and have a safe holiday weekend.

Link to Rebel Pop R: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/rebel-pop-r?cm_soc=broadcast&type=bc|ky3|bps|rebel|pop-r|052423

Link to Jointed Red Fin: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/cotton-cordell-cj9-jointed-red-fin?cm_soc=broadcast&type=bc|ky3|bps|CottonCordell|RedFin|052423

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Doctor from Cassville reported missing after car found at a park
Aiden Sturgis graduation
Hillcrest student unable to attend graduation, classmates and school staff surprise him at the hospital with a ceremony
Chase ends near National and Central in Springfield
Driver, passengers run off after a chase in Springfield
Fire damages apartment building on North Jefferson Avenue.
10 escape a fire in an apartment building in Springfield
Police investigate a shooting on Northwest Avenue.
Man shot in the leg in Springfield Tuesday morning

Latest News

Bass Pro Shops Fishing Tips: Rick and Mike share how to top-water fish
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar watches his RBI-single during the fourth inning of a...
Goldschmidt hits 2 HRs as Wainwright, Cardinals beat Reds
Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia (11) crosses the plate past Detroit Tigers catcher Jake...
Royals snap 4-game skid with win over Tigers
O-Zone: Licking vs. Forsyth (Suspended in 3rd)