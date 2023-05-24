CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for identity theft in Greene County

Springfield police say Angela L. McNair has a tattoo of dolphins around her left forearm.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Angela Lynette McNair (Clark), 50
Angela Lynette McNair (Clark), 50(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is 50-year-old Angela Lynette McNair (Clark). She’s wanted on a felony warrant for two counts of identity theft in Greene County. McNair pleaded guilty to the charges.

Springfield police describe her as approximately 5′08″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of dolphins around her left forearm.

Detectives believe McNair is in the Greene County area. If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

There’s a cash reward for information that leads to her arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
