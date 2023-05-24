Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash north of Springfield, Mo.

Motorcycle crash at Farm Roads 141 and 80.
Motorcycle crash at Farm Roads 141 and 80.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Springfield was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James Brackney, 53, hit a deer on Farm Road 141 near Farm Road 80, which is between Highway 13 and McDaniel Lake. The crash happened just after midnight.

Troopers say Brackney and Brandi Brackney, 46, were thrown from the motorcycle. Brandi Brackney is being treated for serious injuries at a Springfield hospital.

This is Troop D’s 40th fatality of the year.

