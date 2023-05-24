Ozarks Food Harvest offers free seeds, plants for gardening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Food Harvest partnered with Crosslines and Harvest on Wheels to distribute free plants and seeds to the community.

The food bank has a variety of garden plants available on a first come and first serve basis. There will also be educational materials available for free.

The Ozarks Food Harvest says these programs aim at showing people how to grow their own food.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.