Ozarks Food Harvest offers free seeds, plants for gardening

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Food Harvest partnered with Crosslines and Harvest on Wheels to distribute free plants and seeds to the community.

The food bank has a variety of garden plants available on a first come and first serve basis. There will also be educational materials available for free.

The Ozarks Food Harvest says these programs aim at showing people how to grow their own food.

