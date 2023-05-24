Patrick Mahomes excited about Chiefs’ upcoming visit to White House

Chiefs quarterback speaks following day three of OTAs and ahead of Kansas City’s visit to White House June 5
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At the conclusion of day three of Organized Team Activities for the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with the media, addressing last season’s success among other topics.

Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory in Glendale, Arizona over the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced they plan to take a trip to the White House on June 5, 2023.

The historical tradition of champions across many leagues visiting the White House dates back to Aug. 30, 1865, when President Andrew Johnson hosted the Brooklyn Atlantics and Washington Nationals amateur baseball clubs.

READ MORE: Mahomes downplays contract talk, says legacy matters more than money

Kansas City was unable to visit following the Super Bowl LIV victory over San Francisco due to the Coronavirus pandemic, so this will be Patrick Mahomes’ first time at the Executive Mansion.

“It’ll be a cool experience for us and I’m glad that we get to participate in that this year,” Mahomes said. “It’ll be a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing that I am excited to experience.”

